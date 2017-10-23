Kaia Gerber "Looks a Little Bit" Like Cindy Crawford but Can't Wear Her Jeans

Cindy Crawford had her iconic denim moment with that 1992 Pepsi commercial. Now, Kaia Gerber is making her own.

Crawford's 16-year-old daughter fronts Hudson Jeans' spring/summer 2018 campaign—Kaia's first denim-centric modeling gig. At a preview of the collection, E! News caught up the It Girl to find out what words of wisdom veteran models like Kendall Jenner and even her mom have given her.

"I think [Kendall] does a really good job about having a life outside of [work] and staying with your friends and not separating yourself too much, so I've just kind of learned that from her," Kaia exclusively told E!.