Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Honeymoon In Italy After Secret Wedding

On Oct. 14, the secretive couple were married on the Spanish island of Ibiza, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The wedding festivities kicked off on Friday Oct. 13 with a lunch on the beach. Witnesses reported the couple was at ease among their friends. The Snowman star even played in the sand with the youngsters of the group. A source tells E! News that later that night the wedding party took a sail around the island at sunset.

The insider added that even though they were busy entertaining their guests, the love birds never strayed too far from one another, sometimes stealing a moment to share a kiss and cuddle whenever they could.

Despite not confirming the nuptials, the twosome was spotted wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers the following day and according to witnesses, they looked "very happy."

Rumors of their engagement abounded in the months before their marriage, but neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Their union comes after nearly three years of dating and much like their relationship, they are staying tight-lipped on the details of their wedding day.