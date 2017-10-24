How to Dress Like Your Favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette Contestants for Halloween

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me a Bachelor Nation costume that can't be beat.
If you're still searching for that perfect Halloween costume or just received a surprise invite to a spooky costume party, E! News may be here to help.
Ladies and gentlemen, what about dressing up as a popular contestant from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise?
We compiled some of the most beloved—and memorable—stars from the ABC franchise and picked looks that show off their style and personality.
And we couldn't forget about some of the most memorable limo entrances that included dolphin, cupcake and penguin costumes. Oh, the things people will do for a rose.
To further celebrate, several Bachelor Nation members will have Halloween playlists available on the iHeartRadio app during their "All Access" Service Free weekend starting this Friday.
So what are you waiting for? Pick up some roses for your loved ones, bikinis if you're celebrating in paradise and get in the holiday spirit!
Take a look at our Bachelor Nation costume guide in our gallery below.
Instagram/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
ABC/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
Shopbop Skinny Jeans
CHLOÉ Susanna Stud Buckle Bootie
Brandon Kidd Photography/E! Illustration
ABC/E! Illustration
Getty Images/E! Illustration
COVERGIRL Water-Proof Mascara (For Any Tears)
Instagram/E! Illustration
Bombay Hair Curling Iron (Or Equivalent Instagram #Ad Product)
Instagram/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
Alo Yoga Women's Interlace Bra
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
Instagram/E! Illustration
Tacos Saves Lives V-Neck T-Shirt
Instagram/E! Illustration
Riot Society Team Corn Baseball Cap
And if you're still undecided about what to wear come Halloween night, we have a few more suggestions.
Whether you're a couple, cool kid or want to recreate something that's supermodel–approved, E! News has your back.
Now go get some candy and prepare for a new season of The Bachelor featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr. this January on ABC.
