How to Dress Like Your Favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette Contestants for Halloween

Bachelor Nation Halloween Costumes

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me a Bachelor Nation costume that can't be beat.

If you're still searching for that perfect Halloween costume or just received a surprise invite to a spooky costume party, E! News may be here to help.

Ladies and gentlemen, what about dressing up as a popular contestant from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise?

We compiled some of the most beloved—and memorable—stars from the ABC franchise and picked looks that show off their style and personality.

And we couldn't forget about some of the most memorable limo entrances that included dolphin, cupcake and penguin costumes. Oh, the things people will do for a rose.

To further celebrate, several Bachelor Nation members will have Halloween playlists available on the iHeartRadio app during their "All Access" Service Free weekend starting this Friday.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up some roses for your loved ones, bikinis if you're celebrating in paradise and get in the holiday spirit!

Take a look at our Bachelor Nation costume guide in our gallery below.

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Alexis Waters

Instagram/E! Illustration

Alexis Waters

Amazon Dolphin Costume

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Becca Tilley

Instagram/E! Illustration

Becca Tilley

Amazon Doctor Scrubs

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Chris Standburg

ABC/E! Illustration

Chris Standburg

Amazon Cupcake Costume

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Jade Roper

Instagram/E! Illustration

Amanda Stanton

Shopbop Skinny Jeans 

CHLOÉ Susanna Stud Buckle Bootie

Janessa Leone Fedora

MISA Los Angeles Sweater 

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Sarah Herron

Brandon Kidd Photography/E! Illustration

Sarah Herron

SheLift T-Shirt 

Madewell Denim Boy Shorts

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Matt Munson

ABC/E! Illustration

Matt Munson

Amazon Penguin Costume 

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Ashley Iaconetti

Getty Images/E! Illustration

Ashley "I" Iaconetti

House of CB Dress

COVERGIRL Water-Proof Mascara (For Any Tears) 

Bachelor Nation Halloween, JoJo Fletcher

Instagram/E! Illustration

JoJo Fletcher

Bombay Hair Curling Iron (Or Equivalent Instagram #Ad Product) 

Piyama Bridesmaid Robe

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Robby Hayes

Instagram/E! Illustration

Robby Hayes

Chubbies Button-Down T-Shirt 

Chubbies Khaki Shorts

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Jade Roper

Instagram/E! Illustration

Jade Roper

Free People Cassie Girl Slip Dress

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Emily and Haley Ferguson

Instagram/E! Illustration

Emily & Haley Ferguson

Alo Yoga Women's Interlace Bra

Alo Entwine Yoga Leggings

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Dean Unglert

Getty Images/E! Illustration

Dean Unglert

Zara Skinny Jeans/Manpris 

Vans Sneakers 

Zara Button-Down T-Shirt 

Herschel Supply Co. Backpack

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Lauren Bushnell

Instagram/E! Illustration

Lauren Bushnell

Revolve Brigitte Bikini Top

FUNBOY Metallic Gold Seahorse Float

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Wells Adams

Instagram/E! Illustration

Wells Adams

Tacos Saves Lives V-Neck T-Shirt 

H&M Beanie 

Bachelor Nation Halloween, Corinne Olympios

Instagram/E! Illustration

Corinne Olympios

I. AM. GIA. Jacket 

Riot Society Team Corn Baseball Cap

Riot Society Team Corn T-Shirt 

And if you're still undecided about what to wear come Halloween night, we have a few more suggestions. 

Whether you're a couple, cool kid or want to recreate something that's supermodel–approved, E! News has your back. 

Now go get some candy and prepare for a new season of The Bachelor featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr. this January on ABC. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

