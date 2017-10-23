Here's Why Some Fans Are Upset Over Justin Timberlake Performing at the 2018 Super Bowl

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Janet Jackson Performing With Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl?

Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Super Bowl 2004

Janet Jackson Not Joining Justin Timberlake at the 2018 Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake Will Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Not everyone is happy! 

Justin Timberlake announced in a Twitter video with his best pal Jimmy Fallon that he will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl. While many fans were excited, there was a lot of upset from fans who think it's unfair for Justin to perform while Janet Jackson allegedly remains banned after their 2004 "wardrobe malfunction."  

Fans were not happy about the double standard but the question remains: Is Janet really banned from the Super Bowl? "There is no ban," a spokesperson for the NFL told E! News. So she's free to make an appearance—but will she? 

Watch

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Hollywood's Realest Couple

Watch the clip above to see everything we know! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Justin Timberlake , Janet Jackson , Sports , Football , Music , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.