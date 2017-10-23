London Plastic Surgeon to the Stars Victim of Cyber Attack: Could the Royals Be Affected?

Plastic Surgery

iStock

One plastic surgery clinic in London has been the victim of an alleged cyber-attack.

A spokesperson for London Bridge Plastic Surgery confirms to E! News that their security "was breached and that data has been stolen."

While the company's IT experts are still working to establish exactly what data has been compromised, Metropolitan Police are already investigating.

"The group behind the attack are highly sophisticated and well known to international law enforcement agencies having targeted large US medical providers and corporations over the past year," the company said. "We are horrified that they have now targeted our patients."

Their statement continued, "Security and patient confidentiality has always been of the utmost importance to us. We are profoundly sorry for any distress this data breach may cause our patients and our teams are available around the clock to speak to anyone who has any concerns."

Police confirm to E! News that no arrests have been made as of now but enquiries are ongoing.

According to The Daily Beast who first broke the story, a hacking group called The Dark Overlord is behind the cyber-attack. The group first emerged in mid-2016 when they hacked into a myriad of medical centers across the United States.

In regards to their most recent hack, the group teased what they obtained to one of the outlet's reporters.

"We have [terabytes] of this s--t. Databases, names, everything," a representative from The Dark Overlord shared. "There are some royal families in here. The world has never seen a medical dump of a plastic surgeon to such degree."

The images do not appear to be publicly available yet and its unclear if the group will follow through with their threat.

