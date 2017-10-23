Jaime Pressly Gives Birth to Twin Boys Leo and Lenon

Oh, babies!

Jaime Pressly is officially a mom to twin boys, the actress announced on social media Monday. Jaime welcomed Leo and Lenon into the world on Oct. 16 with her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

"They're here!" she captioned an image of her little ones snuggled up in matching onesies. "Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble"

The My Name Is Earl star is also mom to 10-year-old Dezi James with ex Eric Calvo.

Jaime announced the unexpected pregnancy in June, telling People at the time that despite attempting to conceive "for quite a while," the wonderful news came as a total surprise to her and Hamzi.