OMG! Kris Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian and Debuts a Platinum Blond Hairdo

There's a new blond in the Kardashian-Jenner clan!

It appears Kris Jenner has followed in the footsteps of daughter Kim Kardashian by dying her hair platinum blond. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is sporting a sleek platinum 'do in a photo posted by Kim on Instagram.

The sultry shot shows the formerly brunette star rocking much lighter locks as she lounges on the couch with a martini. Kris looks fab in a white a red floral pants and coat combo with red heels, a fancy white fur and black sunglasses.

"Caption this.... mine is SWF," Kim, who recently went back to blond herself, captioned the photo.