OMG! Kris Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian and Debuts a Platinum Blond Hairdo

There's a new blond in the Kardashian-Jenner clan!

It appears Kris Jenner has followed in the footsteps of daughter Kim Kardashian by dying her hair platinum blond. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch is sporting a sleek platinum 'do in a photo posted by Kim on Instagram.

The sultry shot shows the formerly brunette star rocking much lighter locks as she lounges on the couch with a martini. Kris looks fab in a white a red floral pants and coat combo with red heels, a fancy white fur and black sunglasses.

"Caption this.... mine is SWF," Kim, who recently went back to blond herself, captioned the photo.

Kris' blond hair isn't the only thing that fans are buzzing about. Many are pointing out that Kim's "SWF" acronym could stand for "single white female," meaning Kris may have broken up with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

While we're not sure about the current status of Kris and Corey's relationship, if Kris is indeed single her new look definitely screams single and ready to mingle!

It seems fans are loving Kris' new blond hairdo. "Hot momma," one IG user commented while another wrote, "Yes!!! Love Kris, I wish I was this fabulous now."

"Blonde def works for her," another posted.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

