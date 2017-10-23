Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are "Excited" to Have a Little Girl

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have a baby girl on the way!

The couple confirmed they're expecting a second child together on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys in September. A week later, the Walking Dead actor accidentally let it slip that Burton is pregnant with a baby girl during a Supernatural convention in New Jersey.

When asked about having a baby girl at Sunday's The Walking Dead season eight premiere, the 51-year-old told E! News exclusively that he and Burton are "excited" and gushed this year "can't get any better."