Kim Cattrall Gets Candid About Her Sex and the City Co-Stars: "We’ve Never Been Friends"

New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Home Video
Samantha Jones may have considered her Sex and the City gal pals her "soulmates," but in real life, Kim Cattrallis telling the hard truth: they were not friends.
While she may have played one of the four cosmopolitan-sipping best gal pals on the HBO hit show, according to Cattrall, that was acting. "We've never been friends," she told Piers Morgan of her co-stars during a sit-down interview for the ITV series, Life Stories. "We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal."
According to the Golden Globe winner, their lives veered apart once the show ended. "They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don't see them," she explained. "The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over."
It's clear the actress isn't mincing words about her co-stars, particularly in light of accusations that she made demands that recently thwarted a third movie installment of the franchise. According to Cattrall, however, she's been saying no to the offer for nearly a year.
"I remember so clearly making that decision and last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and the answer was simply, ‘thank you but no,'" she told Morgan. "Now to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no,' that I'm demanding or a diva. And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer."
"This isn't about more money, it's not about more scenes, it's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life, to end one chapter and start another," she added, explaining her choice. "I'm 61. It's now. The other girls are 10 years younger than me, you know, and that is their choice."