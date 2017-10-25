WAGS LA Stars Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu Get Real About Their Broken Friendship: "People Grow Apart"

Sasha Gates and Autumn Ajirotutu have gone their separate ways.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former BFFs open up about their falling out—which will unfold in the upcoming third season of WAGS LA—and whether the rift in their longtime friendship can be repaired.

"I will always have lots of love for Autumn," Sasha tells us. "It's really unfortunate, but it just is what it is. I guess people just grow apart."

She continues, "I just like to be around authentic, real people. When I feel like something's off and it doesn't feel real, the core of my soul doesn't connect the same way and I'm not going to force it. But I wish her the best. Maybe in the future we can rekindle our friendship, but I don't know."