WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Hopes to Share Her Message of Body Positivity on New Season of Total Divas

Alexa Bliss is much more than her television persona.

The WWE Superstar may portray a villain in the ring, but in real life she is quite the opposite. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the blonde powerhouse is sharing the empowering message she wants to bring to the table on Total Divas as one of season seven's newest cast members.

"I'm really big on body positivity, so I'm hoping to get that across with this platform," the 26-year-old competitor, who battled anorexia as a teenager, says. "When I was dealing with my eating disorder, I didn't really have anyone to look up to that was going through that or had gone through it. I just want to be the person that I wish I had when I was struggling through it because I know body image is an issue with both girls and guys and eating disorders are a big part of that."