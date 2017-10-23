The 7 Best Jokes From David Letterman's Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Schumer wondering why she's there: "Tina Fey must be slammed."

Schumer talks appearing on Letterman's show: "By the end of my third appearance, Dave was no longer totally indifferent to me."

Kimmel: "When Dave left 17 long months ago, we had no idea how much trouble we were in. I look at what's going on now and I think this is your fault. All of it. Everything was fine until you went off the air. You abandoned us. You went out for a pack of cigarettes and left us to live with an orange stepfather."

Kimmel on ties Letterman sent him: "I think he sent me every tie he ever wore on the show. Hundreds of them, I'm wearing one tonight, when you turn them over there's a label. I guess a special label he had sewn in the back of every tie, that says the Donald J. Trump Signature Collection. So you're all class Dave."