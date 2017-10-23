This Is Us Sneak Peek Is Filled With Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson's Wonderful Chemistry

The question comes as a surprise for Randall and Beth, but Randall is quick with his answer—much to Beth's surprise.

"You really think she's ready to go to some swanky Manhattan charity ball?" Beth asks Randall.

Could it have something to do with a Deja crushing on Kevin? "Hey, she's a 12-year-old girl and for better or for worse, not that I think it, but your brother is smoking hot," Beth says to Randall in a scene that proves just how great Kelechi Watson and Brown's chemistry is.

Maybe the gala will be a way for Randall and Deja to bond? However, this is This Is Us…