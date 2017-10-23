Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for Dinner

Sometimes it's fun to be the third wheel—just ask Jennifer Aniston.

With her husband Justin Theroux in Montreal to film the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex with Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones, a solo Aniston joined Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for dinner at Il Piccolino in West Hollywood Saturday night. Bullock and Randall arrived around 8 p.m., while Aniston showed up a few minutes later "with her security" in tow.

The actresses—both of whom were engaged to Tate Donovan in the '90s—looked chic as ever. Aniston, wearing a black blazer and cuffed jeans, carried a $1,850 Chloé backpack. Bullock, meanwhile, paired her printed skirt with black booties and a simple shirt. "They had a really nice dinner and were there for over two hours," a source tells E! News. "They sat in a dark back corner, and Jen drank red wine. They were all laughing together and seemed like great friends."