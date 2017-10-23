Jennifer Aniston Joins Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for Dinner

Maciel / GICE / Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Sometimes it's fun to be the third wheel—just ask Jennifer Aniston.
With her husband Justin Theroux in Montreal to film the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex with Armie Hammer and Felicity Jones, a solo Aniston joined Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall for dinner at Il Piccolino in West Hollywood Saturday night. Bullock and Randall arrived around 8 p.m., while Aniston showed up a few minutes later "with her security" in tow.
The actresses—both of whom were engaged to Tate Donovan in the '90s—looked chic as ever. Aniston, wearing a black blazer and cuffed jeans, carried a $1,850 Chloé backpack. Bullock, meanwhile, paired her printed skirt with black booties and a simple shirt. "They had a really nice dinner and were there for over two hours," a source tells E! News. "They sat in a dark back corner, and Jen drank red wine. They were all laughing together and seemed like great friends."
Aniston, who hired a driver, was the first to leave; Bullock and Randall left soon after. "Bryan was protective of Sandra," the source continues. "He held her hand and led the way to the car."
Life couldn't be better for Bullock and Randall. In fact, the couple's two-year romance is "perfect," an insider told E! News last week. "They have a relationship that's really solid." And while they've talked about marriage, neither is in a rush to tie the knot. "They love each other very much," the insider said. "When they are out together, they don't leave each other's side."
And if they do get married, a source had said it would be an "extremely small" and "intimate" affair. "She has a few close Hollywood friends but not many. She keeps those worlds separate."
One thing is certain: Bullock has finally met her match. "Bryan is not only her partner but also her best friend. They have a very down-to-earth relationship. He won't ever be that dude who wants the spotlight or walks the red carpet. Bryan is just really supportive of Sandy," a source said in August. "They seem like they've been together forever when you're in their presence."