Jenna Johnson, Dancing With the Stars Pros Share Their Behind-the-Scenes Health and Fitness Secrets

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.

How magical was Disney Night last week?! I didn't want it to end. In an industry where you are forced to be a bit more mature than most, it was nice to be a kid again and, of course, to feel like a princess. I especially loved the opening number that I was in because even though we were dancing to the iconic "It's A Small World," the contemporary version of the song we used had a very serious message behind it that is worth repeating:



"It's a world of laughter,

A world of tears.

It's a world of hopes,

And a world of fears.

There's so much that we share,

That it's time we're aware,

It's a small world after all."