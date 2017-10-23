Jenelle Evans Addresses Fight With Her Ex's Girlfriend at Teen Mom 2 Taping

Jenelle Evans is telling her side of the story.

Following a Teen Mom 2 shoot for a future New Year's Eve party on the show, the reality star took to Instagram early Sunday to respond to allegations she and her husband David Eason incited drama on set.

"If you haven't heard, last night there was an article —of course that comes out after I leave—that they had to shut down production, that Jenelle and David were acting crazy," she began, referencing a report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

According to the report, Eason was allegedly drunk, so producers cut him off from the bar. As a result, he allegedly got mad, took out a pocket knife and started popping balloons. "They weren't letting David have any beer," Evans explained with a laugh, downplaying the accusations. "We were walking out and he popped some balloons, so supposedly David is a dangerous person because he was popping some balloons."