Stranger Things Season 2 Review: Don't Worry, It's Great

I've now seen the entire season, and I'm happy to report that we can all wear those Hawkins Middle School sweatpants with pride. I should have never doubted you, Target (or the Duffer Brothers).

Season two picks up a year after the end of season one, and in that year everyone's had time to grow, mature, and recover from their first encounter with the Upside Down. The show has grown too. It somehow also feels a little older, a little bigger, a little cooler, and a little more sure of itself, though it hasn't lost that wide-eyed sense of wonder and adventure.

Even before terror returns to Hawkins, there's plenty to explore: new relationships, new sides of old relationships, and just the regular right side up terror that comes with being an eighth grader or a high schooler or even a fully grown adult with kids to look after.