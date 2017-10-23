Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Chris Long

There's some big news floating around the Pretty Little Liars family...

Janel Parrish is engaged!

Yes, the actress took to Instagram to announce that her longtime boyfriend Chris Long popped the question in Toronto—where she's currently working on the Grease musical—over the weekend. She shared a sweet photo kissing her boo while showing off her gorgeous sparkler.

"Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé," she wrote. "I get to marry my best friend and I'm over the moon. I love you @c_long."

Long also took to Instagram to share the same photo, writing, "Locked it up."