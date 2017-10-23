Justin Timberlake Promises No Wardrobe Malfunctions at 2018 Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake will not repeat history at the 2018 Super Bowl.

In case you forgot (which we're guessing you didn't), during his last Super Bowl halftime performance in 2004, J.T. accidentally exposed Janet Jackson's breast on live television. The incident went down as one of the most controversial moments in Super Bowl history, becoming known as the infamous "Boobgate."

However, Timberlake promises nothing like that will happen this time around.

Speaking with Sunday Night Football on NBC, the singer was asked if NFL execs touched on the 2004 mishap.