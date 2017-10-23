How I Met Your Mother and Twilight Leaving Netflix in November 2017

Those who've never seen How I Met Your Mother have a little less than a month to stream all 208 episodes on Netflix. On Monday, the company announced which titles will be no longer be available in November, including films like Christmas With the Kranks, Get Rich or Die Tryin', Goosebumps, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Hugo and Twilight, as well as hit series like Cristela.

All title and dates are subject to change.

The news is sure to upset some subscribers, as films like The Matrix were only added in August.

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas With the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta



Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High