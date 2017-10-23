Field of Dreams, Marvel's The Punisher and Scary Movie Coming Netflix in November 2017

Netflix subscribers have a lot to be thankful for in November 2017.
On Monday, the company announced which titles will be available for streaming beginning Nov. 1. Netflix will also premiere original documentaries (Cuba and the Cameraman, Saving Capitalism), original movies (A Christmas Prince, The Killer, Mudbound), original series (TheMany Faces of Ito, Marvel's the Punisher, She's Gotta Have It, Shot in the Dark) and original comedy specials (DeRay Davis: How to Act Black, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers).
All title and dates are subject to change.
Available 11/1/17
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Available 11/2/17
All About the Money
It's Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2
Available 11/3/17
Alias Grace
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1
Available 11/4/17
Williams
Available 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Available 11/6/17
The Dinner
Available 11/7/17
Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Available 11/10/17
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2
Lady Dynamite: Season 2
Mea Culpa
The Killer
Available 11/12/17
Long Time Running
Available 11/13/17
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Available 11/14/17
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black
Hickok
Available 11/15/17
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Available 11/16/17
9
Available 11/17/17
A Christmas Prince
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Longmire: Final Season
Luna Petunia: Season 3
Marvel's The Punisher
Mudbound
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in theDark: Season 1
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1
Available 11/20/17
Piranha
Available 11/21/17
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
Saving Capitalism
The Case for Christ
Available 11/22/17
Cherry Pop
Godless
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Available 11/23/17
Deep
She's Gotta Have It: Season 1
Available 11/24/17
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman
Frontier: Season 2
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1
Available 11/27/17
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Part 2