Bethenny Frankel's Ex Jason Hoppy Takes Plea Deal in Stalking and Harassment Case

After nearly a year, Jason Hoppy has reached a conclusion to his most recent legal battle with ex Bethenny Frankel.

In court on Monday, he agreed to a plea deal involving an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal. In accordance with the ACD, Hoppy must comply with Frankel's order of protection for six months and, if he obeys all laws, the case will be dismissed. Per Frankel's order of protection, Hoppy must stay away from her home and place of business and have no communication with the mogul.

"We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed. It's clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter," his attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to E! News. A rep for the Real Housewives of New York City star is not commenting.