Amy Sedaris, a Hobo, Patty Hogg & Jerri Blank (Of Course) Are Here For Your Entertainment

"They're a perfect pet for me. They're quiet, they're little, they're just—what's cuter than a rabbit cleaning themselves or going boing, boing, boing?! I still get amazed by the floorshow that she'll give me, just run down the hallway and jump up and spin around. You're like Aunt Clara on Bewitched—'Did I see what I think I saw?' You can't even believe it," she said.

The same could be said for viewers who tune in to see Sedaris bounce around her meticulously built and colorful set. This new series is a childhood dream come true for Sedaris, who grew up watching local productions like At Home With Peggy Mann. While Sedaris said that show was "really boring," Peggy Mann's accent and the production values (or lack thereof) really struck a chord with her.

"I always wanted to do that," Sedaris said.

She credits growing up and watching shows like Julia Child, Galloping Gourmet and Frugal Gourmet, Ernie Kovacs "with his funny, little surreal bits," Lawrence Welk and Tammy Faye Bakker on The PTL Club, "when she had her cooking segments" as other inspirations.