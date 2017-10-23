George Clooney Shows Off Photo of His Twins at Suburbicon After-Party

George Clooney figured out a way to bring his kids to work.

After the Suburbicon writer, producer and director celebrated the premiere of his most recent film Sunday night, the Oscar winner headed to Los Angeles hot spot Catch for an after-party worthy of his star-studded cast.

As he and his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, mingled with Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, Julianne Moore and Cindy Crawfordand Rande Gerber, Clooney's twin son and daughter, Alexander and Ella, made a surprise appearance. Well, sort of.

"At one point, George was talking to a group of people about his babies. Then he took out his cellphone from his pocket and scrolled through quickly to pull up a photo of the twins," an insider told E! News. "When George showed the group the photo, he had the biggest smile on his face, like he was so proud to show off his kids. He was beaming."

The photo was met with an "awww" in unison as the group cooed over the actor's infants.