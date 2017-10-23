Taylor Swift Teases Futuristic "...Ready for It?" Music Video

Are you ready for it, Swifties?

On Monday, Taylor Swift updated her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek of her new music video, "...Ready for It?" The song was released as digital download Sept. 3, and the video will premiere Thursday night. Swift wrote the song with Max Martin, Ali Payami and Shellback.

The futuristic clips show Swift wearing a Ghost in the Shell-inspired bodysuit, including some where the pop star harnesses the power of an electrified orb. "...Ready for It?" follows "Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single from her sixth studio album Reputation (out Nov. 10).

" I-I-I see how this is gon' go / Touch me and you'll never be alone / I-Island breeze and lights down low / No one has to knowIn the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby," the 27-year-old Grammy-winning songwriter sings. "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I'm gonna be with you / So I take my time / Are you ready for it?"