Gemma Collins Feels Like "Bridget Jones" After Falling Onstage at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards

Ouch. That must have hurt.

British reality TV star Gemma Collins took quite a tumble yesterday and fell through the stage at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards. Collins had just finished announcing the winner for Best TV Show at Wembley Stadium when she slipped through an opening in the stage. The Only Way Is Essex star posted the whole incident on Instagram.

Thankfully, Collins was OK. The TV personality posted another video letting fans know that she survived the "best and worst moment of her life."