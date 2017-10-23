Lady Gaga Leaps Into Boyfriend Christian Carino's Arms

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Ready for It

Taylor Swift Teases Futuristic "...Ready for It?" Music Video

Taylor Swift, Real Estate

Taylor Swift's Real Estate By the Numbers: Breaking Down Her Mansions, Penthouses and Vacation Abodes

Bel Air Entrance, Gate

Insider Secrets From Hollywood's Most Exclusive Real Estate Enclaves

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

Instagram

A-Yo, it's Lady Gaga and her beau!

As a sweet finale to Mother Monster's jam-packed weekend, the pop star took a leap of faith—into the arms of her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

In a snap shared to the icon's Instagram Story, Gaga sits perched in her man's arms as the sun sets behind them. Talk about a picture perfect moment. "Night night," the singer wrote on top of the picture along with graphic art reading, "Sunday Fun Day."

A day earlier, the songstress mingled with five living American presidents as a surprise performer at the Deep From the Heart: The OneAmerica Appeal concert at Texas A&M University. The event was held in support of disaster relief following deadly hurricanes in Houston, Miami and Puerto Rico. 

Photos

Lady Gaga's One-of-a-Kind Street Style

Lady Gaga, Christian Carino

AP/REX/Shutterstock

After such a high-profile occasion, Gaga definitely earned some quality downtime with her man. It certainly looks like this couple is holding strong as they approach a year of dating. While Gaga has kept her romance with the Hollywood agent mostly out of the spotlight—well, as much as a Grammy winner can—the two have been spotted by shutterflies on several occasions since they were first photographed canoodling at the 2017 Super Bowl. 

Though they keep their relationship on the down low, Gaga did give Little Monsters a sign of smooth sailing when she used the "L" word during a September concert.

"When I went backstage, Christian was by the stairs making sure I was OK," the songstress told the audience, as reported by Page Six. "The best part about being in love with someone is having them there to catch you if you fall." 

It looks like Carino clearly has a knack for catching his leading lady. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.