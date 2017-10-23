Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season 2 on CBS All Access

Set phasers to renewed! Star Trek: Discovery will return for a second season on CBS All Access.

"In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise," Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer at CBS Interactive, said in a statement. "This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series."