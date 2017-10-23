Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' David Parnes Expecting First Child With Wife Adrian Abnosi

A post shared by David Parnes (@davidbondst) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

David Parnes is going to be a dad.

The star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles announced the news by reposting a picture of his wife Adrian Abnosi's sonogram.

"So happy and excited! #Repost @adrianabnosi," the TV star and cofounder of Bond Street Partners wrote on Instagram.

Abnosi also shared the news via her Instagram account.

"@davidbondst and I are so excited to share with everyone that we are expecting!!" the mommy-to-be wrote. "Feeling so incredibly blessed and overjoyed! We can't wait to meet our little munchkin."