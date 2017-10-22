Sam Smith on Gender Identity: ''I Feel Just As Much a Woman As I Am a Man''

The now openly gay Grammy winner is using his experience for his music, explaining that his song "Him" is about a son coming out to his father.

Of his new songs, the big-voiced singer said, "I think they show my growth, my confidence. I feel like they show me. They show the gay guy I've become."

He also explains that he does like to rock a feminine shoe.

"I love a heel," he said. "I've got loads of heels at home."

But his love of clothing isn't something that sprung from his fame, it's been a passion of the singer's for years.

"People don't know this, but when I was 17, I remember becoming obsessed with Boy George and Marilyn [Monroe], and all that. There was one moment in my life where I didn't own a piece of male clothing, really. I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2.5 years."

When the writer asked if Does he feel like a "cisgender" man (Cisgender is a term for people whose gender identity matches the sex that they were assigned at birth), he flashed two Venus symbol tattoos and said, "No. I mean, I've got these tattoos on my fingers."

He added, "I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man."