Justin Timberlake Announces He Is Performing at the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl!

The superstar singer took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would be performing at the halftime show during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Posting the news with a hilarious wordplay video with pal Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake wrote, "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."

Pepsi also tweeted the news, writing, "It's official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop & we'll see you on Feb 4!"

Superbowl LII will be taking place on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.

JT previously appeared at the halftime showing during the Super Bowl in 2004. The smooth singer made headlines when he ripped off Janet Jackson's clothes, exposing her breast to the world in the now-infamous "Boobgate."

Lady Gaga performed last year at the Super Bowl LI.

