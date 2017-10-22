Jason Derulo Is the Night King of Halloween With Amazing Game of Thrones Costume

Jason Derulo, Halloween

All hail the new king of Halloween, Jason Derulo.

Wearing full latex prosthetics, the singer debuted an amazing Halloween costume on Saturday: Game of Thrones' Night King. Derulo appeared as the horned leader of the White Walkers while performing onstage at the 2017 Maxim Halloween party.

Derulo posted on his Instagram page a timelapse video of himself getting fitted in his mask, which is then painted while on his face.

The Maxim Halloween party was also attended by celebs such as Corinne Olympios and DeMario JacksonDancing With the StarsPeta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Tara Reid.

His efforts bring to mind Heidi Klum's elaborate transformations for her annual Halloween bashes. Last year, the Project Runway host, American's Got Talent judge and supermodel appeared with several "clones" of herself.

Fans are waiting in anticipation to see what type of costume she will debut this year.

