Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Reunite and Get Playful at Halloween Party

Sex scandal? What sex scandal? It's another reunion for Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson!
The Bachelor in Paradise alumni reunited at Maxim's annual Halloween party on Sunday.
"Fembot - Biker Boy take Halloween," Olympios posted on Instagram.
"This fembot captured me tonight!" he wrote.
The two posed for photos and goofed around on the blue carpet, with Jackson lifting Olympios up playfully.
See pics of them and other celebs in their Halloween 2017 costumes.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.
Maury Phillips/Getty Images
The actress showcases a shredded look.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
Bachlor Nation represent!
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM
The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton.
"@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."
The proud papa slipped on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.
The actress went as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.
The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.
Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.
"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.
"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.
"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.
Jerod Harris
Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Courtesy of Anderson Group PR
The Awkward star celebrates the spooky season with a visit to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.
"To watching Hocus Pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the "Unforgettable" country singer shared on Instagram.
Courtesy of "The Ranch"
Joined by co-star Elisha Cuthbert, the Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show The Ranch that returns December 15.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
That's hot scary! The DJ and model can't help but smile in the face of terror at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
"Pumpkin patch parent fail. When you both are so excited to start family traditions, but your baby only wants to nap in your arms," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked online. "At least we still got apple cider donuts. #weweretherefor5minutes #newbies."
"Our favorite time of year," the rapper shared on Instagram while visiting the pumpkin patch with his son.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
The Grammy winning rapper enjoys a spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
"So cute!" the Teen Mom O.G. star shared on Instagram. "Leah with her little cousin today at the pumpkin patch."
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
It's a guys night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights" as the Fall Out Boy singer joins his acting friends.
"Mask shopping! @shakira," the soccer star shared online while teasing his future costume.
"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the fashion designer shared on Instagram.
"Dream's first trip to the zoo!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Twitter as his daughter enjoyed the Halloween attractions.
"I ain't afraid of no ghost!!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram with a photo of her two kids. "#October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything."
Great Wolf Lodge
While celebrating the Halloween season, the actress heads to the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, Calif., during their month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration.
Jered Harris
While raising money for American Red Cross with IfOnly, the Bachelor Nation stars get their spooky on at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Tiffany Soyra
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player join a group of friends at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor for a night of thrills and chills.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Wazzzup monsters? The Famous in Love star rocks it out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Anthony Serrantonio/Instagram
"When your daughter LOVES ZOMBIES... you become a family of zombies for fright fest," the Jersey Shore star shared on Instagram with a collection of photos by Anthony Serrantonio.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Double trouble! The monsters have their eyes on the model at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
"My pumpkin patch," Kevin Jonas shared on Instagram after enjoying a fall day with his wife and children.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Not even a starring role in This Is Us could prevent this actor from getting scared at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
The Teen Wolf star and his girlfriend are here to prove it's always better to travel in groups at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Paul Hebert
While enjoying date night at Knott's Scary Farm, the couple runs into Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Not even some monsters can knock the rapper's swag at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Paul Hebert
Match made in Halloween heaven? The Twilight star has his eyes on one special monster at Knott's Scary Farm.
Tommaso Boddi
The Shameless star travels to the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif., for their spooky annual Dark Harbor event.
Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com
The Hollywood couple shops for their son's Power Rangers Halloween costume at a neighborhood Target.
Jen Lowery
We have more than 13 Reasons Why we'd love to join this actor at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
What's up monsters? The Ingrid Goes West star proves she can handle the special guests at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Date night done right! The singer joins Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player Sebastian Lletget at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Once the monsters appear inside Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights," we wonder if the Olympic gold medalist will still be smiling.
Universal Studios Hollywood
More than a month before Halloween night, the Scandal star dresses to impress at the opening night of "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Olympios and Jackson were famously at the center of an alleged sexual misconduct scandal that temporarily halted production of Bachelor in Paradise in June. Two months later, they reunited in West Hollywood, where they had dinner and went dancing with other Bachelor Nation peeps and other friends. In September, Olympios and Jackson also spent time together with pals in Disneyland.
Following a TMZ report about the outing, Olympios clarified that she and Jackson are just "friends," adding, "DeMario and I had a tough summer so leave us the f--k alone."
At the Maxim Halloween party on Saturday, Olympios told E! News that she and Jackson are "best friends" and that they haven't explored the romantic side of their relationship yet.
Other celebs spotted at the bash included Dancing With the Stars married couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as well as other Bacherlor Nation stars, including The Bachelorette's Lucas Yancey, aka the "Whaboom" guy, who arrived at the bash screaming "Whaboom!"
—Reporting by Amanda Williams and Christina Guessford