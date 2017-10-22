Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Reunite and Get Playful at Halloween Party

See pics of them and other celebs in their Halloween 2017 costumes.

The two posed for photos and goofed around on the blue carpet, with Jackson lifting Olympios up playfully.

"This fembot captured me tonight!" he wrote .

The Bachelor in Paradise alumni reunited at Maxim's annual Halloween party on Sunday.

Sex scandal? What sex scandal? It's another reunion for Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson !

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson "Fembot - Biker Boy take Halloween," Olympios posted on Instagram.

Jason Derulo The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.

Tara Reid The actress showcases a shredded look.

Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson Bachlor Nation represent!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose.

Scheana Marie The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton.

Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld and Gwyneth Paltrow "@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Paltrow wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."

Channing Tatum The proud papa slipped on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.

Jenna Dewan Tatum The actress went as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.

Emma Kenney The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.

Jaime King "When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.

Chrissy Teigen "Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.

Catherine Lowe "FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.

Peyton List Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Jillian Rose Reed The Awkward star celebrates the spooky season with a visit to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.

Thomas Rhett "To watching Hocus Pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the "Unforgettable" country singer shared on Instagram.

Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson Joined by co-star Elisha Cuthbert, the Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show The Ranch that returns December 15.

Paris Hilton That's hot scary! The DJ and model can't help but smile in the face of terror at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Jade Tolbert "Pumpkin patch parent fail. When you both are so excited to start family traditions, but your baby only wants to nap in your arms," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked online. "At least we still got apple cider donuts. #weweretherefor5minutes #newbies."

Wiz Khalifa "Our favorite time of year," the rapper shared on Instagram while visiting the pumpkin patch with his son.

Kendrick Lamar The Grammy winning rapper enjoys a spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Amber Portwood "So cute!" the Teen Mom O.G. star shared on Instagram. "Leah with her little cousin today at the pumpkin patch."

Pete Wentz, Breckin Meyer & Seth Green It's a guys night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights" as the Fall Out Boy singer joins his acting friends.

Gerard Piqué "Mask shopping! @shakira," the soccer star shared online while teasing his future costume.

Lauren Conrad "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the fashion designer shared on Instagram.

Dream Kardashian "Dream's first trip to the zoo!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Twitter as his daughter enjoyed the Halloween attractions.

Jessica Simpson "I ain't afraid of no ghost!!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram with a photo of her two kids. "#October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything."

Jamie Lynn Sigler While celebrating the Halloween season, the actress heads to the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, Calif., during their month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration.

Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall & Ashley "I" Iaconetti While raising money for American Red Cross with IfOnly, the Bachelor Nation stars get their spooky on at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player join a group of friends at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor for a night of thrills and chills.

Bella Thorne Wazzzup monsters? The Famous in Love star rocks it out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley "When your daughter LOVES ZOMBIES... you become a family of zombies for fright fest," the Jersey Shore star shared on Instagram with a collection of photos by Anthony Serrantonio.

Amber Rose Double trouble! The monsters have their eyes on the model at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Danielle Jonas "My pumpkin patch," Kevin Jonas shared on Instagram after enjoying a fall day with his wife and children.

Justin Hartley Not even a starring role in This Is Us could prevent this actor from getting scared at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Tyler Posey & Sophia Taylor Ali The Teen Wolf star and his girlfriend are here to prove it's always better to travel in groups at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden While enjoying date night at Knott's Scary Farm, the couple runs into Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould.

Tyga Not even some monsters can knock the rapper's swag at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Kellan Lutz Match made in Halloween heaven? The Twilight star has his eyes on one special monster at Knott's Scary Farm.

Emma Kenney The Shameless star travels to the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif., for their spooky annual Dark Harbor event.

Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen The Hollywood couple shops for their son's Power Rangers Halloween costume at a neighborhood Target.

Dylan Minnette We have more than 13 Reasons Why we'd love to join this actor at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Aubrey Plaza What's up monsters? The Ingrid Goes West star proves she can handle the special guests at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Becky G Date night done right! The singer joins Los Angeles Galaxy soccer player Sebastian Lletget at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Shawn Johnson Once the monsters appear inside Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights," we wonder if the Olympic gold medalist will still be smiling.

Guillermo Diaz More than a month before Halloween night, the Scandal star dresses to impress at the opening night of "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.