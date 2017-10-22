Lady Gaga Poses With All 5 Living Ex-Presidents at Hurricane Relief Concert

Foreshadowing?

Lady Gaga gave a surprise appearance at the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal concert at Texas A&M University Saturday in front of all five living former U.S. presidents—Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The event was aimed at raising funds and awareness for those affected by the recent deadly hurricanes in areas like Houston, Miami and Puerto Rico.

After the concert, Gaga posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself with all five ex-presidents, who are all sitting down.

"It was an honor to be invited by these five living Presidents to perform and speak at this historic event where we put our differences aside, and put humanity first in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal," she wrote.

"LADY GAGA FOR PRESIDENT," one user commented.

Gaga stood behind Bush Sr. and Bush and wore a white pantsuit—a favorite look of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who the singer had supported in the 2016 election as she ran against now-President Donald Trump, who appeared at the One America Appeal in a taped video message.