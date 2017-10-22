Alicia Silverstone Wears Clueless Outfit Again and Hangs Out With Chrissy Teigen and Luna

We totally paused—and now we're totally buggin'!

Talk about a blast from the past. Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter on Saturday night a behind-the-scenes photo from a Lip Sync Battle taping, showing her in a dressing room with 1-year-old daughter Luna and none other than Alicia Silverstone, who was dressed as her Clueless character Cher, complete with her iconic yellow plaid outfit!

"How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and Beyoncé," Chrissy wrote.

(The model and Lip Sync Battle co-host did indeed get a pic of Beyoncé back in 2015, at the Grammy Awards.)

Meanwhile, while Chrissy, 31, and Alicia, 41, were partying like it was 1995, Luna was probably thinking, Old people can be so sweet.