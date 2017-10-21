Behati Prinsloo Reveals Growing Baby Bump and Her Pregnancy Craving

Behati Prinsloo's baby bump is bumpin'!

Last month the Victoria's Secret model announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Levine. But today the supermodel revealed her growing baby bump, as well as some super important news—like what her pregnancy craving is!

Turns out that it's a good one—Fatburger fries and a milkshake.

The 28-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories account wearing sweatpants and a matching bra to share some images of baby bump, along with a video of her sweet treat, which was brought to her by her doting hubby.

Behati, who recently celebrated daughter Dusty Rose's first birthday with her famous hubby, posted a video of the yummy snack, which she captioned, "OMG I have the best husband."

In the video, she also said that Australian model Nicole Trufino was to blame for the high-cal craving!