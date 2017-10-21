Drew Barrymore's Hollywood Evolution: From Child Star to Bad Girl to A-List Actress

No celebrity has had the kind of enduring career that Drew Barrymore has had in her 39 years in Hollywood.

An offspring of the iconic Barrymore family, the 42-year-old leading lady has been acting since she was a mere 3-years-old.

In 1982, Drew won our hearts in E.T. But then the cute kid grew up and turned into a wild child, starring in Poison Ivy in 1992 and Bad Girls in 1994—the same year she got married for the first time at only 19-years-old. Drew had some troubled times, but then she cleaned up her act and her acting roles started to change for the better her spine-chilling cameo in the 1996 sleeper hit Scream.

The bubbly star began nabbing big roles in big films like The Wedding Singer (1998), Ever After (1998) and Never Been Kissed (2000), cementing her star status as a leading lady.

She went to star in blockbuster hits like Charlie's Angels, 50 First Dates and He's Just Not That Into You.

But Drew wasn't content with just being in front of the camera. In 1995 she started her own production company, Flower Films, which has produced 15 films and six television shows over the past 22 years.

As for her personal life. It's dipped and peaked and dipped again. She was briefly married to funnyman Tom Green from 2001–2002, but that ended. Eventually she married Will Kopelman in 2012 and she had two children with him before they announced their split in 2016.

Nowadays, the recently divorced A-lister is starring in her own Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet, which she also captains as the show's executive producer.

The mother of two may almost be in the biz 40 years, but screen queen can't stop, won't stop slow down.

Check out Drew's evolution over the years...