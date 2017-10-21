Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Weds Former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
Congrats to the happy couple!
Shay Mooney, who is half of country duo Dan + Shay, wed former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on Friday.
The country star confirmed the marriage on his Twitter early Saturday morning, writing "Last night was perfect. Thanks for all the well wishes! Now off to our #honeymooney."
The pair also posted social media images, which include Hannah's stunning sparkler, while en route to their honeymoon.
The ceremony, which was held between two oak trees on the Shay's family property in Arkansas, was followed by an outdoor reception with a backdrop of Ozarks, wedding planner Jessica Sloane told People.
Instagram
The outlet also reports that the couple's 9-month-old son Asher James was carried down the aisle, while Dan Smyers (the other half of the duo) and the band's guitarist Justin Richards stood up as groomsmen for their bandmate. The former Miss Arkansas' bridesmaids wore dresses in blush bridesmaid dresses and the bride wore a gown by Ravini.
The country artist proposed to his girlfriend in August 2016.
"I liked it...so I put a ring on it," he wrote on Instagram at the time while posing with his new fiancé. "I'm the luckiest man in the world. @hannah.billingsley I love you."
Hannah also confirmed the news to her followers with the same romantic photograph.
"Words aren't enough," she wrote. "Truly the happiest day of my life. 8/9/16 I love you so much @shaymooney."
Congratulations to the couple on their big day!