Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on Late Star's 61st Birthday With Mother-Daughter Twinning Photo

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shay Mooney, Hannah Billingsley

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Weds Former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley

Nikki Reed Instagram

Nikki Reed Says She's ''Not Ready to Say Goodbye'' to Her Placenta Pills

Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest, Bang Bang

Justin Bieber's Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Reveals Meaning Behind New Torso Ink

Carrie Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Saturday to honor her mother on what would have been her 61st birthday, her first birthday since her death last year.

The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a childhood photo showing her and the late Star Wars star wearing a matching white printed nightgowns.

"Happy birthday Momby," Billie wrote in emojis, using her nickname for her mom.

See the throwback photo below as well as more pics of some of Billie and Carrie's sweetest mother-daughter moments.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Throwback Photo

Instagram

Twinning

Billie posted this throwback photo on what would have been her mother's 61st birthday, 10 months after her death.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Throwback Photo

Instagram

Baby Love

Billie posted this throwback photo on Mother's Day 2017, the first Mother's Day without Carrie.

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

Instagram

All Smiles

The two share a sweet moment.

Article continues below

Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher

Instagram

Billie Graduates

Billie poses with her mom and grandma Debbie Reynolds at her high school graduation.

Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd, Star Wars Premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

May the Force Be With You

Billie and Carrie attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which stars them both.

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Billie Lourd, SAG Awards

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images

2015 SAG Awards

Billie poses with her mom and grandma Debbie Reynolds at the annual event.

Article continues below

Governors Awards, Carrie Fisher, Billie Catherine Lourd

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Governors Awards 2015

Billie poses with her mom at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards in 2015.

The Star Wars actress died at age 60 in December 2016. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds passed away a day later at age 84 after a stroke.

Carrie's brother Todd Fisher had talked to E! News about how the family plans to mark Carrie's 61st birthday.

"You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie's day," he said.

"I remember all the great things that she said and the example that she set for so many other women," he added. "I see people almost every day that come up to me and hug me and tell me what an amazing inspiration that she was, as a survivor and a woman who stood up for what she believes in. It's amazing how many people recognized her for that."

Billie Lourd, 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards

Getty Images for GLSEN

On Friday, Billie spent time with her family. She appeared to be in great spirits as she attended the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards to honor her stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who had wed her father and Carrie's ex, Bryan Lourd, in 2016. Billie and her 10-year-old sister Ava Bozzi also attended.

Bruce, a restaurateur and philanthropist, received the Champion Award for his work as the executive vice president of Palm Restaurant Group, which has programs to fight hunger and support local communities, and for championing LGBTQ issues.

After giving his acceptance speech, he kissed Billie on the cheek and hugged her and Ava, E! News has learned.

—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Billie Lourd , Carrie Fisher , Death , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.