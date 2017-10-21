Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on Late Star's 61st Birthday With Mother-Daughter Twinning Photo

Carrie Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram on Saturday to honor her mother on what would have been her 61st birthday, her first birthday since her death last year.
The 25-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a childhood photo showing her and the late Star Wars star wearing a matching white printed nightgowns.
"Happy birthday Momby," Billie wrote in emojis, using her nickname for her mom.
See the throwback photo below as well as more pics of some of Billie and Carrie's sweetest mother-daughter moments.
Billie posted this throwback photo on what would have been her mother's 61st birthday, 10 months after her death.
Billie posted this throwback photo on Mother's Day 2017, the first Mother's Day without Carrie.
The two share a sweet moment.
Billie poses with her mom and grandma Debbie Reynolds at her high school graduation.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billie and Carrie attend the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which stars them both.
PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
Billie poses with her mom and grandma Debbie Reynolds at the annual event.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Billie poses with her mom at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards in 2015.
The Star Wars actress died at age 60 in December 2016. Her mother and Singin' in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds passed away a day later at age 84 after a stroke.
Carrie's brother Todd Fisher had talked to E! News about how the family plans to mark Carrie's 61st birthday.
"You can be sure that Billie and I will have a moment in reflection on Carrie's day," he said.
"I remember all the great things that she said and the example that she set for so many other women," he added. "I see people almost every day that come up to me and hug me and tell me what an amazing inspiration that she was, as a survivor and a woman who stood up for what she believes in. It's amazing how many people recognized her for that."
Getty Images for GLSEN
@glsenofficial last night was truly an honor. Thank you but more importantly I want to thank all the kids who shared their compelling stories with us. Incredible people doing incredible work against bullying. Thank you @praisethelourd & @mrjesscagle for the wonderful introductions last night! #standupforchildren #stopbullying #lgbtq Good Morning Saturday 10/21/17
On Friday, Billie spent time with her family. She appeared to be in great spirits as she attended the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards to honor her stepfather Bruce Bozzi, who had wed her father and Carrie's ex, Bryan Lourd, in 2016. Billie and her 10-year-old sister Ava Bozzi also attended.
Bruce, a restaurateur and philanthropist, received the Champion Award for his work as the executive vice president of Palm Restaurant Group, which has programs to fight hunger and support local communities, and for championing LGBTQ issues.
After giving his acceptance speech, he kissed Billie on the cheek and hugged her and Ava, E! News has learned.
—Additional reporting by Alessandra Mortellaro