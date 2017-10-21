Sofia Richie Shines in Pink Gown and Snake Jewelry at Bulgari Event

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez

Saturday Savings: Selena Gomez's Platform Sneakers Are 30% Off

ESC: Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's Wide-Leg Denim Is Making Us Rethink Skinny Jeans

ESC: Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale and Kendall Jenner Breathe New Life to the LBD

Sofia Richie was pretty in pink satin at the reopening of the Bulgari flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter, a model who has been making headlines over her new relationship with Scott Disick, appeared at the event in a strapless, empire waist rose-colored gown and a diamond snake necklace, bangle and ring.

She posted photos of herself on Instagram.

"Princess!" Paris Hilton commented.

Scott was not spotted. Last weekend, he and Sofia spent time together in Italy, where she made a promotional appearance at a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign. She is the brand's new celebrity spokesmodel.

Sofia Richie

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

The model and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter is pretty in pink.

Bella Hadid

James Devaney/GC Images

Bella Hadid

The model sparkles in a white, backless, embellished gown.

Lily Aldridge

Gotham/GC Images

Lily Aldridge

The Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge showcases a black, slinky look.

Article continues below

Ruby Rose

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Ruby Rose

The actress showcases a chic, plaid style.

Misty Copeland

Venturelli/WireImage

Misty Copeland

The famous ballet dancer looks elegant in a short black, strapless dress.

Ellie Goulding

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding

The singer wears a shiny black dress with ruffled sleeves.

Article continues below

Josephine Skriver

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Josephine Skriver

The Victoria's Secret model sports a backless, metallic dress.

Ciara

James Devaney/GC Images

Ciara

The singer wears a black PVC dress.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Other celebrities who attended the Bulgari event in New York City on Friday included model Bella Hadid, who wore a white, backless, long sleeve gown with a sparkling, embellished sleeve and thigh-high slit, fellow model and Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, who sported a strapless black Alex Perry gown with a sweetheart neckline, and Ciara, who wore a long sleeve, black PVC knee-length A.F. Vandevorst Couture dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

"Feeling Like Fun....@bulgariofficial !#BulgariPartner," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of herself at the event.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sofia Richie , Fashion , Top Stories , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.