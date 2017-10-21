Sofia Richie Shines in Pink Gown and Snake Jewelry at Bulgari Event

Sofia Richie was pretty in pink satin at the reopening of the Bulgari flagship store on 5th Avenue in New York City on Friday.

Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter, a model who has been making headlines over her new relationship with Scott Disick, appeared at the event in a strapless, empire waist rose-colored gown and a diamond snake necklace, bangle and ring.

She posted photos of herself on Instagram.

"Princess!" Paris Hilton commented.

Scott was not spotted. Last weekend, he and Sofia spent time together in Italy, where she made a promotional appearance at a launch event for Adidas' new Iniki Runners campaign. She is the brand's new celebrity spokesmodel.