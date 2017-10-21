Justin Bieber Covered His Entire Torso in Tattoos and Fans Are Freaking Out

Justin Bieber, what have you done?!
You've freaked out your fans with your new ink, that's what.
The 23-year-old pop star debuted a new look on Saturday: He had his entire torso covered in tattoos, from his collar bone down to his chest, down to his lower stomach.
Bieber posted on his Instagram page a bathroom selfie showcasing his fully tattooed torso. Among the new additions: A skeleton and the word "Purpose"—the name of his recently cancelled tour and 2015 album,
Bieber's tattoos were done by famous tattoo artist Bang Bang. It took three days to complete his latest ink, E! News has learned.
The singer has many tattoos and first began to get his chest inked about five years ago.
Shirtless in 2012
The singer's torso is almost a blank canvas.
Brian Prahl / Splash News
Shirtless in 2013
The singer's tattoo evolution continues. Hello, arm tat! FYI, the Roman numerals, I, IX, VII and V, are the numbers 1, 9, 7, and 5. Bieber's dad Jeremy Bieber was born in 1975.
Shirtless in 2014
The singer shows off his still-minimal number of chest tattoos on the beach.
Shirtless Again in 2014
The singer adds a cross tattoo to his chest and another arm tat.
Shirtless in 2016
The singer adds a "Son of God" tattoo below his rib cage.
Shirtless Again in 2016
The singer showcases his ink in Barbados.
Shirtless in 2017
The singer adds an eagle tattoo to his torso.
Shirtless Again in 2017
Justin, what have you done?!
Wow!
Tattoo artist Bang Bang showcases his work.
Miami Beach Police Department
Tattoo Reveal in Jail
In 2014, the singer was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida for drag racing. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was charged with DUI, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest. After he was booked in jail, police photographed his tattoos photographed.
He later reached a plea deal and pleaded guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest.
He was ordered to complete a 12-hour anger management course as well as a program in which he'd meet people affected by drunk drivers, make a $50,000 charitable donation and pay fines.
Miami Beach Police Department
Music Note
Bieber debuted this body art addition in January 2014.
Miami Beach Police Department
Torso Shot
"I like classic, classic tattoos," Bieber once told Ellen DeGeneres.
Miami Beach Police Department
Seagull
This doodle is located just above Bieber's left hip; his father and uncle have the same one.
Miami Beach Police Department
IXVIIV
Bieber debuted the Roman numerals in January 2013, but fans are unsure of what they represent. "I, IX, VII and V" would translate to "1, 9, 7 and 5" — 1975 in Roman numerals is MCMLXXV.
Miami Beach Police Department
Miami Beach Police Department
Crown
Is he the king of the world? Bieber has yet to reveal the meaning behind his regal design.
Miami Beach Police Department
Crown
"It's so hard for me to comment on those tattoos because some of them are really neat, you know, the ideas he has," mom Pattie Mallette once said during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview.
Miami Beach Police Department
Rear Shot
The Biebs lifted his shirt to give police a closer look at his back.
Miami Beach Police Department
Psalm 119:105
"God had a purpose for me to just help people," Bieber once told Teen Vogue. "I haven't been to church in so long, and I planned on going, and I slept in. I was upset. It's all good. God forgives me."
Miami Beach Police Department
Indian Chief's Head
"My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton [games] every Friday night," Bieber tweeted when he revealed this design on his shoulder in January 2012. "This is for u Grampa."
Miami Beach Police Department
Grinning Joker's Face, "Love"
Is this a joke? The singer showed off his humorous side in January 2014.
Miami Beach Police Department
Miami Beach Police Department
Left Arm Sleeve
Bieber got his first tattoo at age 16 and amassed more than 20 over the next four years.
Miami Beach Police Department
Left Arm Sleeve
Bieber's arm boasts images of a tiger, roses and a compass (among other designs).
Miami Beach Police Department
Praying Jesus
The Biebs got Christ's image inked on his leg in January 2012.
Miami Beach Police Department
Praying Jesus
"I am spiritual. I believe that Jesus died on the cross for my sins. I believe that he put me in this position, and that I have to always give him the glory he deserves for putting me here," Bieber said in a 2012 interview. "But I don't consider myself religious."
Bieber also posted on Saturday a video of himself from the neck down, set to Christian gospel singer Tasha Cobbs' rock song "Ahh."
More like "Aaaaaaah!" Many fans were shocked, as evidenced on Twitter.
Reactions were mixed on Instagram as well.
"Rip your beautiful chest," one user wrote to Bieber in response to his video.
"I can't see ur f--king abs anymore!!!!" another person said. "Wtf is this COME ON."