Angelina Jolie and Daughters Zahara and Shiloh Have a Girls' Night Out at The Breadwinner Premiere

Friday was a girls' night out for Angelina Jolie and her two eldest daughters.

The Oscar-winning actress brought Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, to the premiere of her latest film, The Breadwinner, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Jolie and her girls were all smiles as they posed for photos on the blue carpet. The actress wore a chic, white, 3/4-sleeve full-length dress and pointed nude heels. Zahara wore a black semi-sheer lace gown, while Shiloh sported a black suit.

Zahara and Shiloh are two of Jolie and ex Brad Pitt's six children. The others—Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—have also accompanied their parents to events before. Last month, Jolie brought Zahara, Shiloh and the twins to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.