Bethany Hamilton's Son Helps Her Give Pregnancy Update in the Cutest Way

Adorable!

Bethany Hamilton announced on Friday she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy and revealed the news in the cutest way.

The 27-year-old pro surfer and shark attack survivor posted a photo of herself in a bikini, standing on a beach while her 2-year-old son Tobias touches her baby bump. The words "20 weeks" are scrawled in the sand.

"20 weeks along and feeling excited everyday!" she wrote. "For those who don't know 20 weeks is about halfway along in pregnancy."