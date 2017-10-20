Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Break Down When Confronting the Death of Their Relationship

Is there hope for one of Teen Mom's most unpredictable couples?
On Friday's all-new episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin faced another relationship hurdle.
As an exercise directed by Dr. Ish and Dr. V, Javi was placed on his "death bed." Soon after, Kailyn would be asked to reveal her true emotions towards the father of one of her children.
"I care about you so much and I never knocked you as a father," she proclaimed through tears. "I'll make sure that our son is taken care of."
When Javi woke up, he couldn't help but be touched by the words from his former flame.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
"It was nice to finally get some kind of emotion out of her. You never tell me how you feel," he explained. "If you were to die, a part of me would die. You will always have a piece of my heart."
The doctors were impressed by how the duo reacted to the challenge that was completed by the whole cast that includes Bachelor in Paradise star JJ Lane and Juelia Kinney as well as Shahs of Sunset's Asifa Mirza and Bobby Panahi.
When Kailyn and Javi first entered the house, their goal was to learn how to co-parent as they go through their divorce.
While the first episodes have been challenging for the pair after Kailyn revealed that she slept with Javi's best friend, both parents are trying to move forward and figure out what's best for their future.
"The drill was so emotional for me. I'm happy Javi got the reaction he wanted," Kailyn shared. "I'm surprised at myself that I reacted the way I did."
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.