Jessie James Decker Shares the Hilarious Way She Teases Her Kids: "I'm Gonna Poop on You!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Hoda Kotb & Jessie James Decker Get Candid on Motherhood

Britney Spears, Instagram

Britney Spears Is Giving Us Major "Baby One More Time" Schoolgirl Vibes Nearly 20 Years Later

Hollywood Couples Who Secretly Wed

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do! 

It's not easy balancing a high-profile career and raising children, but it is definitely worth it. E! News caught up with some famous moms this week and they dished all about the joys and pains of motherhood. 

Jessie James Decker revealed the unconventional way she gets her kids to behave. "Sometimes when Vivi and Bubby are being kind of nuts, I go, 'If you don't stop, I'm gonna poop on you!'" The country singer revealed to E! News host Carissa Culiner

What did new-mom Hoda Kotb reveal is the best part of raising baby Haley Joy Kotb

Photos

Mommy & Me: Celeb Fashion All-Stars

See all of sweet stories in the clip above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Hoda Kotb , Jessie James Decker , Moms , Top Stories , Babies
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.