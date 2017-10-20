Britney Spears Is Giving Us Major "Baby One More Time" Schoolgirl Vibes Nearly 20 Years Later

Nearly 20 years later and Britney Spears proves she can still rock the sexy schoolgirl look.

In an Instagram video the popstar shared with her followers, she models a variety of outfits including the famous schoolgirl uniform from her 1998 song "Baby One More Time."

The star is proof that age is only a number as she showed off her rock hard abs while strutting for the camera—minus the pigtail braids.

The mother of two didn't stop the fashion show at the classic ensemble, she also posed in her daisy dukes and a white cropped bustier and twirled in two white dresses.

This video has us saying "Baby One More Time" to the singer reliving more of her iconic looks! What Britney look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

