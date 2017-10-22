Alycia Bella Hires a Professional Matchmaker and Tensions Are High at Asiah Collins' House Party on The Platinum Life

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay there!

Fresh off of their fun trip to Vegas, it looks like Crystal Smith and Asiah Collins haven't completely put their past behind them. Even though they had a chat before the Jennifer Lopez concert, Asiah is still being a little bit shady when it comes to Crystal.

Especially when Asiah's bestie Blanca starts stirring up some drama within the group. No one had to resort to using any physical means—this time. However, lines were definitely drawn and no one is a fan of "big booty Blanca" as La'Myia Good likes to call her.