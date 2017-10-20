We Can't Stop Watching This Rare Video of Selena Quintanilla Singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in English

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Fans Think Blake Lively's Daughter Is the One Saying "Gorgeous" in New Song

Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon

Iconic Halloween Costume Items You Can Wear Again IRL

Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Turns 100: See the AMC Hit's Cast Then & Now

Before "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," there was "Itty Bitty Bubbles".

This rare video surfaced of Selena Quintanilla singing to the beat of "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom, " but in English and no, the lyrics are not the same. In fact, the song's subject matter is completely different. 

In the clip, we hear the late star sing, "If I had just one wish, I would like to be a fish." Wait, what

According to Pete Astudillo, the song was born out of Selena testing out words. 

Read

The Wait Is Over! Here's When Selena Quintanilla Will Receive Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The former band member of Los Dinos explained on Univision's El Gordo y La Flaca that Selena, her husband Chris Perez and her brother A.B. Quintanilla were all improvising with vocals and Selena came up with a catchy sound and the words "itty bitty bubbles."

Read

Selena Quintanilla's Google Doodle Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

The melody stuck, and the band continued to play it at rehearsals and soundchecks. Then Selena performed it in 1993, as we see in the video, and improvised the phrase about the fish and added, "I'd swim, swim, swim under the sea, I'd be so free." 

A.B. felt that the rhythm had tons of potential but wanted to give it new lyrics and have it be a Spanish-language song that aligned to Selena's cumbia sound. And just like that, the song went from being about fish and bubbles to the sound of a heart beating when it's in love. 

Yesterday, it was announced that on Nov. 3 Selena will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over 22 years after her death. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.