The Walking Dead Turns 100: See the AMC Hit's Cast Then & Now

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Pink Talks "Lady Marmalade" Beef With Christina Aguilera

Jason George, Grey's Anatomy Season 13

Behold, the First Grey's Anatomy Spinoff BTS Video Is Here

The Voice, Miley Cyrus

This Team Miley Cyrus The Voice Battle Rounds Performance Is Simply Beautiful

Walking Dead

It's hard to believe it, but the walkers will have been terrorizing Rick Grimes and the gang on The Walking Dead for 100 episodes by the time the AMC thriller returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22.

While the ranks of survivors have thinned and swelled over the years, with painful loss basically hiding each and every corner (We're still not over Glenn's death. Don't @ us!), there are still a few faces who've been around since the beginning alongside star Andrew Lincoln. And you wouldn't believe how much different they look heading into war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) this season compared to their first moments in the zombie apocalypse. 

In honor of the momentous occasion, we've put together photos of TWD stars then and now to help really put it into perspective. And it's not just the OGs who looks markedly different, either. Pay close attention to Jesus' (Tom Payne) beard in his first episode and his beard now. You'll thank us later.

Photos

The Walking Dead Then & Now: See How Much The Zombie Apocalypse Changed the Cast

The Walking Dead, Season 1

AMC

Daryl (Norman Reedus)

Season 1

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Daryl (Norman Reedus)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 1

AMC

Rick (Andrew Lincoln)

Season 1

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Rick (Andrew Lincoln)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 1

AMC

Carl (Chandler Riggs)

Season 1

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Carl (Chandler Riggs)

Season 8

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 1

AMC

Carol (Melissa McBride)

Season 1

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Carol (Melissa McBride)

Season 8

The Walking Dead

AMC

Morgan (Lennie James)

Season 1

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Morgan (Lennie James)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 2, Lauren Cohan

AMC

Maggie (Lauren Cohan)

Season 2

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Maggie (Lauren Cohan)

Season 8

Article continues below

The Walking Dead

AMC

Michonne (Danai Gurira)

Season 3

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Michonne (Danai Gurira)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 4

AMC

Tara (Alanna Masterson)

Season 4

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Tara (Alanna Masterson)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 4

AMC

Eugene (Josh McDermitt)

Season 4

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Eugene (Josh McDermitt)

Season 8

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 4

AMC

Rosita (Christian Serratos)

Season 4

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Rosita (Christian Serratos)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 5

AMC

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam)

Season 5

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 5

AMC

Aaron (Ross Marquand)

Season 5

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Aaron (Ross Marquand)

Season 8

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 5

AMC

Enid (Katelyn Nacon)

Season 5

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Enid (Katelyn Nacon)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 6

AMC

Dwight (Austin Amelio)

Season 6

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Dwight (Austin Amelio)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 6

AMC

Jesus (Tom Payne)

Season 6

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Jesus (Tom Payne)

Season 8

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)

Season 6

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 7, Khary Payton

AMC

Ezekiel (Khary Payton)

Season 7

Article continues below

The Walking Dead, Season 8

AMC

Ezekiel (Khary Payton)

Season 8

The Walking Dead, Season 1

AMC

Glenn (Steven Yeun)

Season 1

The Walking Dead

AMC

Glenn (Steven Yeun)

Season 7

Article continues below

The Walking Dead

AMC

Shane (Jon Bernthal)

Season 1

The Walking Dead

AMC

Shane (Jon Bernthal)

Season 2 death

The Walking Dead

AMC

Shane (Jon Bernthal)

Season 3 hallucination

Article continues below

The Walking Dead

AMC

Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies)

Season 1

The Walking Dead

AMC

Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies)

Season 3 death

The Walking Dead

AMC

Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies)

Season 3 hallucination

Article continues below

The Walking Dead

AMC

Andrea (Laurie Holden)

Season 1

The Walking Dead

AMC

Andrea (Laurie Holden)

Season 3

The Walking Dead

AMC

Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn)

Season 1

Article continues below

The Walking Dead

AMC

Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn)

Season 2

The Walking Dead

AMC

T-Dog (IronE Singleton)

Season 1

The Walking Dead

AMC

T-Dog (IronE Singleton)

Season 3

Article continues below

Photos

See More From The Walking Dead Then & Now: See How Much The Zombie Apocalypse Changed the Cast

When The Walking Dead returns on Sunday, Rick will bring the war to Negan's doorstep, bolstered by the support Alexandria has received from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the Hilltop, as well as Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and his Kingdom. (Having an actual freaking tiger on your team must do wonders for one's confidence!) Negan's Saviors may be better equipped and outnumber Rick's coalition, but with the coalition's drive to not only survive, but be free, Negan's reign may be nearing its end.

And yes, we'll very likely have to add some new death shots into this very gallery when all is said and done. This is The Walking Dead, after all.

Whose transformation you think is the most major? Let us know in the comments below!

The Walking Dead returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Walking Dead , Apple News , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , AMC
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.