The Walking Dead Turns 100: See the AMC Hit's Cast Then & Now

It's hard to believe it, but the walkers will have been terrorizing Rick Grimes and the gang on The Walking Dead for 100 episodes by the time the AMC thriller returns for season eight on Sunday, Oct. 22.

While the ranks of survivors have thinned and swelled over the years, with painful loss basically hiding each and every corner (We're still not over Glenn's death. Don't @ us!), there are still a few faces who've been around since the beginning alongside star Andrew Lincoln. And you wouldn't believe how much different they look heading into war with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) this season compared to their first moments in the zombie apocalypse.

In honor of the momentous occasion, we've put together photos of TWD stars then and now to help really put it into perspective. And it's not just the OGs who looks markedly different, either. Pay close attention to Jesus' (Tom Payne) beard in his first episode and his beard now. You'll thank us later.