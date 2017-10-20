Liked Demi Lovato's Simply Complicated? Here Are 4 Pop Star Documentaries You Need to See Next

If you want to escape into a star's world, look no further than this list of pop star documentaries.
On the heels of Demi Lovato's unfiltered Simply Complicated YouTube documentary, fans of the no-holds-barred film may be clamoring for more opportunities to take a deep dive into another favorite musician's life. Well, look no further than this list of movies that succeed in mixing the tunes with the total picture.
Whether it's Lady Gaga suffering through her agonizing chronic pain on camera or Madonna pining after a young and married Antonio Banderas at a party, these particular docs are sure to feed your exploratory cravings.
With our roundup below, all that you need now is a couch, TV screen and a bowl of popcorn!
While the world is used to seeing Lady Gaga behind an elaborate couture ensemble, the songstress strips all the elements away and bares her soul in the newly released documentary, Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two. Whether she's coping with her friend's cancer battle, overcoming obstacles in the way of her Super Bowl performance or tackling bouts of supreme loneliness, Mother Monster is entirely authentic every frame of the film.
If you ever wanted to truly understand the Material Girl in her material world, look no further than the 1991 doc, Madonna: Truth or Dare. The film chronicles both Madonna's 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour and life with the show's cast behind the scenes. Packed with celebrity cameos and glimpses of her romance with Warren Beatty, the movie is like a filtered time capsule of Hollywood at that moment. Don't just take our word for it—it was the highest-grossing documentary of all time for more than a decade.
Who better to chronicle the highs and lows of Chris Brown's life and career than the singer himself? In Welcome to My Life, the performer addresses his most notorious moments, including that night with Rihanna.
Beyoncéis the queen of privacy, so when she released the HBO film, Life Is But a Dream, in 2013, fans were eager to get their hands on it. In between documenting life off of the stage and reflecting on her long road to stardom, the mother-to-be spoke about her miscarriage and gave viewers a rare look at her pregnancy with Blue Ivy Carter, culminating in a finale appearance from the newborn herself.